Council agrees to hoist rainbow flag

THE LGBT community's rainbow flag will fly over Causeway Coast and Glens Council HQ in Coleraine for one day later this month.



The decision was taken on Tuesday evening at a meeting which had to be reconvened after the DUP walked out when the matter was first debated in June.



Members voted in favour of a Sinn Fein motion to fly the flag to mark Foyle Pride Day on August 24.



It was opposed by the DUP and three Ulster Unionist councillors, but carried on the strength of the UUP's remaining members, alongside those of Sinn Fein, the SDLP and Alliance.

