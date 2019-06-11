Bushvalley tune-in to top award

FORMED over ten years ago Bushvalley Amateur Radio Club began with total of 10 members at its first club gathering in the Community House, Dervock.

Founded by the late great Melvyn Irvine (Call-sign MI0MSR) who was also the club chairman, the group has more than doubled in size and recently have won the RSGB (Radio Society Of Great Britain) Region 8 Club Of The Year for 2018.



An extremely prestigious award in the dedicated world of Amateur Radio.



Amateur radio is a popular technical hobby and volunteer public service that uses designated radio frequencies for non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, and emergency communications.

It is the only hobby governed by international treaty.



Since the club was formed they have carried out some amazing local activities.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*