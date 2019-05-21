WATTON: no regrets over my terror past

WATTON: no regrets over my terror past

Coleraine PUP Councillor and former UVF commander Russell Watton

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE man who topped the poll in Coleraine in this month's local government elections has insisted he has no regrets about his UVF past.
In an extraordinary interview, Russell Watton talks about his role in bombing the Salmon Leap restaurant, a premature explosion that killed four comrades and his conviction for a "gratuitous" gun attack which left him facing three life sentences.
Mr Watton said was motivated by a thirst for revenge over IRA atrocities and had “no great interest” in his own side's victims.

*For full exclusive report see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Freddy laid to rest

The coffin of Freddy McKendry, being carried into Sacred Heart Church in Cloughmills . WK20-104CR-BM

Freddy laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354