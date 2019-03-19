Longest serving member of staff retires from Bushmills PS

BUSHMILLS Primary School held a very special assembly in the school recently when they paid tribute to their longest serving member of staff, Mrs Heather McAllister, who had faithfully served the school and its community for 34 years.



Speaking to The Chronicle, Mrs McAllister admitted there would “always be a little bit” of her at Bushmills PS.



On the day, family, friends, governors, staff (past and present), pupils and parents filled the hall to say ‘farewell’ to the well thought of teacher.



Principal, Jayne Logan got proceedings underway by welcoming everyone who had come along to this special occasion before pupils and staff joined in singing one of Mrs McAllister’s favourite assembly songs, ‘My Lighthouse’.



Miss Logan then paid tribute to Mrs McAllister describing her as a well-respected member of the team who had displayed remarkable enthusiasm, devotion and commitment during the past 34 years when she had taught a range of classes from Primary 7 right down to Primary 1.



Head Girl and Head Boy (Amber Greer and Aaron Adair) then recited a poem entitled ‘Why God Made Teachers’.

