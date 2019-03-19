'I love you to the moon and back'

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Dervock mother who was tragically killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision last Thursday (March 14).



Jennifer Kane, who was 50 years old and employed as a care worker, was involved in the collision on the Moycraig Road, between Dervock and Mosside just before 8:25am.



An ambulance crew, paramedic car, and air ambulance were all sent to the scene.



Ms Kane, who was the sole occupant of a black Vauxhall Corsa, was taken to the Causeway Hospital but later passed away from her injuries.



She was laid to rest last Sunday (March 17) at St Colman’s Church in Derrykeighan.



Her distraught son Brent Kiloh Kane posted an emotional tribute on his Facebook page.



“Sadly this morning I got the worst news imaginable, that my mammy had passed away after an awful car accident,” he said.



“Like I've said from a child till (sic) now. I love you to the moon & back. You'll be missed by us all. Rest easy beautiful.”



