ONE of Ballymoney's most iconic family run shops The Winsome Lady is celebrating 40 years in business this week.



Opening its doors at the bottom of Main Street on March 17 1979, the shop has catered to the fuller figured lady over the decades of great turbulence and change in society.



Marking this impressive milestone the proprietor Mrs Winifred Mellet, who is also President of Ballymoney Chamber of Commerce, spoke to The Chronicle about her years in business.



Winifred said: “We have come through a lot over the years, there was The Troubles, the town was closed off with gates.



“In 1999 on July 13 there was an electrical fault that caused a fire and that was a low point for the business.



“But they have been immensely enjoyable and rewarding years too, Ballymoney is in my blood and now I think I am the 5th oldest family business in the town.



EXCELLENT



“Since the beginning I have had excellent and loyal staff that have stayed with me for many years and I am very thankful to all of them for that.



“I have two brothers who helped and were there for me moving stock or what ever was needed.



“I used to do five or six fashion shows a season, many of them for charity, I don't do as many now, but I am holding one in Aghadowey shortly to raise money for a new church roof.”

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*