Councillor complaint figures

NORTHERN Ireland's council standards watchdog has dealt with 10 complaints about councillors from Causeway Coast and Glens since 2014.

The figure was revealed by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards, Marie Anderson in her annual report published last week.

Only three of the complaints made it as far as the adjudication process and resulted in sanctions.

Those were the cases involving Padraig McShane, Sean McGlinchey and George Duddy.

The Commissioner is responsible for the investigation and adjudication of complaints about alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Local Government Code of Conduct for Councillors.

