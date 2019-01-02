BEM for Leonard

BALLYCASTLE man Leonard Quigg has been awarded a BEM (British Empire Medal) in the New Year's Honours.

The former headmaster of Coleraine Academical Institution Mr Quigg said he was “delighted” to receive the award for "services to the community in Northern Ireland".

A great-nephew of Robert Quigg VC, he is probably best known locally in his role as chairperson of the Robert Quigg VC Commemoration Society.

He and others campaigned tirelessly for four years, raising £70,000 to get the sculpture of his illustrious relative put up in Bushmills.

Writing a book himself to help raise funds for the project, he described the Queen's visit to Bushmills for the unveiling in June 2016 as one of the highlights of his public life.

Speaking to the Chronicle, Mr Quigg said: “It is a great honour and I am delighted to receive the award, I suppose there might be thousands of others more deserving than me, but its always nice to be recognised and it's a very exciting thing to happen.

Since he retired 11 years ago Leonard has been involved in a lot of voluntary work.

