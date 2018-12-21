Surfing Santa's Festive Furries!

WAVE Therapy NI are hosting a charity event on Saturday 29th December and warmly invite those interested to attend at Portrush East Strand.

The event takes place from 12pm to 3pm and members of the public are invited to take part or simply spectate.

Surf lessons will take place from 12:30pm to 1:30pm but pre-booking is essential. Suit and board hire for the event costs £20, but due to popularity, they can only take limited numbers.

Board and wetsuit hire will also be available on the day, costing £10. Pre-booking is essential and you can email: Beth@waveprojectni.co.uk for more information.

There will be prizes for those who bring a friend or family member in festive dress - so make sure you keep your outfits!

Raffle tickets will also be on sale with some fantastic prizes to be won. These include: Stendhal festival tickets, Woodies Surf Shop vouchers, Bushmills Whiskey Distillery Tour for four people, a painting from North Coast Gallery, a couple/family photo shoot by Folk & Flora and jewellery from Stamped by Elle and Bee!