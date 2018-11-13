Prime Minister's thank you for Pat

BALLYMONEY charity activist Pat Crossley has received personal thanks from Prime Minister Theresa May for her work as an MS fundraiser for almost four decades.



Prime Minister Theresa May hosted a special reception at Downing Street for the MS Society, celebrating the valuable contribution made by the charity’s volunteers on November 5.



The event celebrated the impact volunteers and many others have had on vital MS research and driving more, improved treatments for everyone, as well as the support they give to thousands of people living with MS today.



The Prime Minister met and personally thanked a number of volunteers, including Pat.



Pat, 76, has been volunteering for the MS Society for almost 40 years and is the Ballymoney Group’s secretary and support officer.

