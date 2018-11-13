James, 91 and still collecting

FAMILY and Royal British Legion members have paid tribute to Ballymoney's oldest Poppy Appeal collector who turned 91 at the beginning of this month.



Glebeside resident Mr James Dobbin, now in his 31 year of collecting, has said that he will keep collecting as long as is fit to do it.



Every year without fail he does his stint at Glebeside Spar and this year was no exception.



Speaking to the Chronicle from his collecting position in the shop, James said: “This is my 31st year of collecting for the Poppy Appeal and I'm very very happy to have reached this milestone and still be collecting at my age.



“My late wife Anne collected for 37 years and it was that got me started in 1997, her father was at the Somme and I was always interested in the Legion.”



