Evelyn and Bertie have hearts of gold

Ballymoney couple donate 60th wedding anniversary donations to Coronary Unit

Cheque presentation to Elaine Herald Ward Sister at Causeway Hospital Coronary Care Unit by Evelyn and Bertie Johnston for £630 with the funds raised at their 60th Wedding Anniversary celebration.

A BALLYMONEY couple who recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary have donated over £600 to the Coronary Unit at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Evelyn and Bertie Johnston, who have lived on the Coleraine Road in the town for over 50 years, hosted a dinner party to mark the big occasion in the Orange Hall on Edward Street.

The pair tied the knot in Rasharkin Presbyterian Church on October 7, 1958 and asked their 80 guests to provide donations rather than give presents to their anniversary dinner that was held a few weeks ago.

In total, £1270 was raised, with £635 being donated to the Coronary Unit at the Causeway Hospital and the same amount to the Independent Orange Benevolent fund.

