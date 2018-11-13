14 °CWed, 14

£20m hotel plans for hamlet

Development could 'bring a huge economic uplift'

£20m hotel plans for hamlet

The Old Glebe house at Derrykeighan with plans to be converted to a 4 Star hotel.

Julie Magee

Reporter:

Julie Magee

Email:

julie.magee@thechronicle.uk.com

PLANS for a luxury four-star hotel in a North Coast hamlet could provide a £20m boost to tourism and the local economy.

As well as “bringing a huge economic uplift” to the borough, the proposed 61-bedroom hotel at Castlecatt Road, Derrykeighan, could create much-needed jobs for hospitality and construction workers, according to architects.

Planning permission is being sought to transform Old Glebe, currently a private home and bed and breakfast acommodation, into a hotel with wedding and conference facilities.

There are also plans for a restaurant/bar for hotel residents, a new access, landscaping and 132 car parking spaces on the site, part of which is currently used for agricultural purposes.

Old Glebe, situated five miles from Bushmills and four miles north of Ballymoney, has listed status and the proposal involves extending the existing listed building with minor changes to the interior.

*For the full story see this week's Ballymoney Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Poppy 100

Left to right pictured at Bushmills War Memorial are Sandy Wilmont Jnr, Sandy Wilmont Snr, Lena Wilmont, Paul Wilmont and Robbie Wilmont who manages the Irish Guards Benevolent Fund. Sandy Snr will la

Dervock to welcome Poppy 100 ceremony

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354