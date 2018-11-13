£20m hotel plans for hamlet

PLANS for a luxury four-star hotel in a North Coast hamlet could provide a £20m boost to tourism and the local economy.

As well as “bringing a huge economic uplift” to the borough, the proposed 61-bedroom hotel at Castlecatt Road, Derrykeighan, could create much-needed jobs for hospitality and construction workers, according to architects.

Planning permission is being sought to transform Old Glebe, currently a private home and bed and breakfast acommodation, into a hotel with wedding and conference facilities.

There are also plans for a restaurant/bar for hotel residents, a new access, landscaping and 132 car parking spaces on the site, part of which is currently used for agricultural purposes.

Old Glebe, situated five miles from Bushmills and four miles north of Ballymoney, has listed status and the proposal involves extending the existing listed building with minor changes to the interior.

