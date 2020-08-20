Royal Portrush golfer tied for lead in Irish U-16 Boys Championship

PROMISING Royal Portrush golfer Johnny Strang is one of four players tied for the lead on day one of the Irish Under 16 Boys Championship at Lurgan Golf Club.

The north coast teenager is joined by Ewan Macindoe (Killarney), Gavin O'Neill (Malahide) and Sean Keeling (Roganstown) at the top of the leaderboard in county Armagh.

The quartet all signed for an opening round of 71 (+1) with four more players one shot further back.

Calum Ward (Carton House) signed for 73 in a round that included a hole in one at the par three 8th.

The top 33 players and ties made the cut for the final round on Thursday. However, the Championship Committee are keeping an eye on Storm Ellen which may impact the final day's play.

The Irish Under 14 Championship, scheduled for Thursday at Cahir Park, has been cancelled due to the orange weather warning in place for the area.

Irish U16 Boys Championship at Lurgan Golf Club

Round One Scores

71 E MacIndoe (Killarney); G O'Neill (Malahide); S Keeling (Roganstown); J Strang (Royal Portrush)

72 D Hogg (Belvoir Park); A Challoner (Galway Bay); J Foley (Elm Park); A Buchanan (Malone)

73 J Kelly (Dun Laoghaire); C Scullion (Moyola Park); S McLoughlin (Co. Sligo); R McClelland (Holywood); C Ward (Carton House); M O Sullivan (Ballyneety); A King (Faithlegg); C Kelly (Athlone)

74 N Bickerstaff (Massereene); R O'Shea (Elm Park); J Walsh (Kinsale); L Cunningham (Galway Bay)

75 F Dobbin (Malone); M Carson (Royal Belfast); P Gogarty (Laytown & Bettystown); G Craigan (Malone); E Magill (East Clare); B Lupton-Smith (Bray); B O Neill (Waterford)

76 A Brady (Co. Sligo); Z Alderdice (Dundalk); C Giles (Greenore); J Mitten (Westmanstown); L Lyons (Limerick); C Flavin (Youghal); P Keeling (Roganstown); Z Collins (Muskerry)

MISSED CUT

77 T Lanigan (Carton House); M Giles (Greenore); W O'Callaghan (Douglas); J Sweeney (Dunfanaghy); C Toner (Mourne); M Rocks (Jnr) (Lisburn); A McLaughlin (Moyola Park); D Alexander (Lurgan); A Byrne (Waterford)

78 J Heavey (Carton House); B Kearney (Moyola Park); D McDonogh (Oughterard); E Garvey (Laytown & Bettystown); C Rowe (Tandragee); A Allabachani (Powerscourt); A O'Carroll (Powerscourt); L Galvin O'Carroll (Kinsale); L Giblin (Carton House)

79 H Dornford (Kinsale); B Hanratty (Donabate); S Healy (Kinsale); E Cassidy (Kinsale); R Clarke (Wexford); C Mooney (Ballinasloe); M Ball (Rathmore); L Mitchell (Portmarnock); E Knox (Clandeboye); R Shire (Adare Manor)

80 J Laverty (Dundalk); L Harrison (Co. Sligo); B Caffrey (Ardee); J O'Sullivan (Malone)

81 J Stenson (The Island); L Fox (Portadown); F Farrell (Carrick-on-Shannon); P Curran (Edmondstown); J Flanagan (Co. Sligo); P McGrath (Tandragee); D O'Brien (Athlone); F Morgan (Ardglass)

82 A Moran (Castle); J McArthur (Royal Portrush); M Burns (Ardglass); J Keenan (Ashbourne); S Allister (Belvoir Park); J Stevenson (Portadown); J McKee (Antrim); D Sullivan (Forrest Little); C Parke (Knock); R Craigan (Malone); C Sullivan (Forrest Little); H McCabe (Massereene)

83 A Harrington (Cork); T Abom (Edmondstown)

84 T Dunn (Foyle); L McCarroll (Portmarnock); L Kilfeather (Galway); C Quinn (Castle)

85 J McGivern (Belvoir Park); D Lawley (Castle); A Kelly (Castle Barna)

88 A Cooney (Clonmel)

95 T McFadden (Belvoir Park)

RTD T Clancy (Kilrush)

ROUND TWO DRAW

Thursday 20th August 2020

08:00 - Zak Collins (Muskerry), Patrick Keeling (Roganstown)

08:10 - Charlie Flavin (Youghal), Lucas Lyons (Limerick), James Mitten (Westmanstown)

08:20 - Callum Giles (Greenore), Zak Alderdice (Dundalk), Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo)

08:30 - Ben O'Neill (Waterford), Barra Lupton-Smith (Bray). Eoin Magill (East Clare)

08:40 - George Craigan (Malone), Paul Gogarty (Laytown & Bettystown), Max Carson (Royal Belfast)

08:50 - Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Luke Cunningham (Galway Bay), James Walsh (Kinsale)

09:00 - Rory O'Shea (Elm Park), Noah Bickerstaff (Massereene), Charlie Kelly (Athlone)

09:10 - Alex King (Faithlegg), Morgan O'Sullivan (Ballyneety), Calum Ward (Carton House)

09:20 - Ryan McClelland (Holywood), Sean McLoughlin (Co. Sligo), Corey Scullion (Moyola Park)

09:30 - James Kelly (Dun Laoghaire), Adam Buchanan (Malone), Jake Foley (Elm Park)

09:40 - Adam Challoner (Galway Bay), Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park), Johnny Strang (Royal Portrush)

09:50 - Sean Keeling (Roganstown), Gavin O'Neill (Malahide), Ewan MacIndoe (Killarney)