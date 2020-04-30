R&A provides update on 2020 amateur championships

THE R&A has updated its schedule for its 2020 amateur championships and international matches as follows:

The R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship will be played from 11-15 August at Southport & Ainsdale as scheduled

The R&A Boys’ Amateur Championship will be played from 11-16 August at Moortown and Alwoodley as scheduled

The R&A Women’s Senior Amateur Championship will be played from 19-21 August at Ashridge as scheduled

The Women’s Amateur Championship has been rescheduled from 23-27 June to 25-29 August at Kilmarnock (Barassie)

The Amateur Championship has been rescheduled from 15-20 June to 25-30 August at Royal Birkdale and West Lancashire

The R&A Senior Amateur Championship has been rescheduled from 29-31 July to 23-25 September at Royal Cinque Ports, Deal

These plans are dependent on the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to follow the guidance from the UK Government, health authorities and our own medical consultants.



The R&A Junior Open, which was due to be played from 13-15 July at Littlestone, has been cancelled.



With the exception of the Curtis Cup, which has been postponed until 2021, all other international matches scheduled in 2020 have been cancelled and these are as follows:

The St Andrews Trophy (in agreement with the EGA)

The R&A Boys’ Home Internationals

The R&A Women’s and Girls’ Home Internationals

The Junior Vagliano Trophy and The Jacques Leglise Trophy (in agreement with the EGA)

The R&A Men’s and Women’s Senior Home Internationals.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this year that The 149th Open, due to have been played at Royal St Georges in England, has been cancelled.

The 148th Open took place at Royal Portrush Golf Club last summer and was won by Shane Lowry.