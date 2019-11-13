Portstewart Golf Club celebrates 125 years

Portstewart Golf Club celebrates 125 years

President Alastair Glenn, Lady President Marie Lynch, Captain Leo Diamond and Lady Captain Pauline Agnew helped celebrate Portstewart Golf Club's 125th anniversary celebration.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

PORTSTEWART Golf Club celebrates a memorable milestone this year.

The north coast club is 125 years old and to mark the occasion a special dinner was held in the clubhouse.

Members - past and present - enjoyed a wonderful evening, sharing their memories of a club which remains at the forefront of the game in Ireland.

Long considered one of the finest courses in the land, the club's Strand links has successfully hosted the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in recent times and may do so again.

Portstewart Golf Club boasts two further courses - the Riverside and Town courses - much needed for a burgeoning membership.

For a two-page picture special on the club's anniversary dinner check out this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354