Captain's Day at Rathmore Golf Club

CLOSE on 150 golfers took to the fairways at the weekend as Rathmore Golf Club Captain Stephen Murdock hosted his very successful Captain's Day.

Conditions were excellent throughout, with Lee Baird taking the top honours with a tremendous score of 41 points.

Over at Kilrea Golf Club, president Russell Rees hosted his President's Day, with Shea Turner claiming the top prize with a score of 42 points.

It's been a busy old time at Kilrea in recent weeks, with pride of place going to the club's Ladies Revive Active Fourball Team which retained the Ulster District title.

The ladies now progress to the All Ireland finals in Galway at the start of next month and everyone at the club wishes them well.

