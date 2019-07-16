Koepka in glowing tribute to his caddie Ricky Elliott

FOUR time major winner Brooks Koepka has paid a glowing tribute to his Portrush born caddie, Ricky Elliott.

And he says winning The 148th Open this week at Royal Portrush ensure legendary status for the former Coleraine Inst pupil.

"There would be nothing cooler than to win this week," admitted the big-hitting American.

"Put it this way, I don't think when he grew up that he ever thought there would be an Open championship here.

"And to top it off, I don't think he ever thought he'd be a part of it.

"To be caddying and to be able to win one here would be great - he'd be a legend, wouldn't he?

"He already is but it would be cool to see him win it," he added.

Koepka arrived in Portrush early to familiarise himself with the town and the golf course and is clearly enjoying his time on the north coast.

"It's been fun," he said.

"We took a little drive around on Friday afternoon and then went into town.

"We went and visited Ricky's parents, saw where he grew up.

"It's neat for me to see because I feel like I've heard so much about this place.

"It will be a special week for him, for sure."