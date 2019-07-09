John Daly pulls out of The Open

KEVIN Streelman (USA) will play in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush following the withdrawal of John Daly due to a medical condition.

The first three places on the reserve list are as follows - Rory Sabbatini (Slovakia), Brian Harman (USA) and Martin Kaymer (Germany).

News of Daly's withdrawal on Tuesday follows an unsuccessful application by the 1995 champion golfer to use a buggy at next week's event.

However, the R&A said on Saturday it had declined Daly's plea despite having 'full sympathy' for him.

Daly said he was 'disappointed' by the decision but added that he hoped to still play at Royal Portrush.

The big-hitting American, 53, was permitted to use a buggy at the recent US PGA Championship because of a knee problem.