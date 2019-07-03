Three Open places up for grabs at Lahinch

THREE players who finish in the top ten and ties at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open who are not already exempt will earn places in The 148th Open at Royal Portrush from 14-21 July 2019.

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is the 11th event in The Open Qualifying Series and will be played at Lahinch Golf Club from 4-7 July.

Players in the field at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open who are already exempt for The 148th Open at Royal Portrush: Abraham Ancer, Alex Levy, Eddie Pepperell, Adri Arnaus, Tom Lewis, Thomas Pieters, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Haotong Li, Ian Poulter, Lucas Bjerregaard, David Lipsky, Jon Rahm, Alexander Bjork, Zander Lombard, Shubhankar Sharma, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Richard Sterne, Jorge Campillo, Shane Lowry, Brandon Stone, Darren Clarke, Joost Luiten, Andy Sullivan, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Erik Van Rooyen, Ryan Fox, Graeme McDowell, Matt Wallace, Justin Harding, Jake McLeod, Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington, Thorbjorn Olesen, Danny Willett, Tyrrell Hatton, Louis Oosthuizen, Oliver Wilson, Kurt Kitayama, Adrian Otaegui, Chris Wood, Russell Knox, Sang Hyun Park, Romain Langasque, Andrea Pavan.



In the event of a tie for a qualifying place, the player with the higher ranking in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) at the beginning of the week commencing 1 July will be awarded a place in The 148th Open.