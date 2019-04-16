Cancer survivor keen to push charities to the fore

Email:

damian.mullan@thechronicle.uk.com

BRAVE cancer survior Nick Edmund is flagging up the incredible work done by cancer charities by completing a walk - carrying a set of golf clubs - across Northern Ireland.

The 58-year-old former barrister and golf writer began his odyssey in Fermanagh at the Lough Erne resort before completing his challenge at Royal County Down.

In between times, he visited a number of north coast clubs, including Royal Portrush Golf Club,, as part of his Global Golf4 Cancer 4-Flag Campaign.

At each, he played the fourth hole before symbolically raising GG4C 4-Flag to help raise awareness of his campaign.

“That’s the idea - to raise awareness,” Nick told me during his brief stopover at Royal Portrush, host venue of The 148th Open in three months’ time.

“Cancer affects everybody and the two things in the world to me which are global are cancer and golf.

“The flag is really an emblem for the campaign and hopefully its appearance at the various clubs gets people talking about cancer."

  •  To read the full story, see this week's Chronicle newspaper. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

'Stars of the show'

Winners in the Strictly Coming Dancing for Aaliyah at Ballybrakes are Hayley Small and Dean Kane. SPB15-11

'Stars of the show'

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354