The Open to bring financial windfall

PORTRUSH and the north coast is set for a financial windfall when The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush Golf Club in July.

According to estimates, the benefit to the area could be upwards of £100 million.

A recent report states that last summer's Open at Carnoustie generated a £120 million benefit to Scotland.

That spells good news for Northern Ireland which welcomes the world's largest golf tournament to the province for the first time since 1951 and only the second time in its history.

"The Open has a prove track record of generating substantial economic benefit for the host country in which it is staged thanks to the tens of thousands of spectators who attend each year," said Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A.

Preparations for the 148th Open at Portrush are already well advanced with the R&A working closely with Royal Portrush Golf Club, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and other bodies to ensure that the event is a success.

