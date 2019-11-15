Remembrance Day 2019

PSNI Const Tang with Inspector David Anderson at the War Memorial for the Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service. WK46KC72BM

Norman Connor with John Black for the Legion Golf Society at the War Memorial for the Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service. WK46KC71BM

Angela Knott with ex Scots Guards Army Medic Charles Knott at the War Memorial for the Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service. WK46KC70

John McLaughlin with Elaine Foster at Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service. WK46KC69

From the Evergreen Club at Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service are Robert Moody, Robert Rice and Alan Henry. WK46KC68

The Kane family at the War Memorial for the Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service are Andrew, Vicky, Charlotte and Warrant Officer Nigel. WK46KC67

Adult section of St John Ambulance at Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service are Thomas Rock, Rhonda Laverty and Jason Gillespie. WK46KC66

From St John Ambulance Cadets Lauren Laverty and Jacob Laverty at Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service. WK46KC65

Legion members at the War Memorial for the Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service are Liam McCurdy, Barrie McKay, Hugh Elliott, Roland Adams and Sammy McClements. WK46KC64BM

From the Church of God Girls Brigade Charlotte Doak and Fiona McCurdy at Ballymoney Remembrance Day Service. WK46KC63