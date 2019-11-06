Causeway Hospital Gala Ball raises more than £5k for charities

by Staff Reporter

Reporter:

by Staff Reporter

Four well-established charities are set to benefit from the money raised at a recent gala ball organised and attended by representatives from Causeway Hospital recently. 

The event was held in the Magherabuoy House Hotel and a fantastic night of entertainment was had by all.

Bowel Cancer UK, Pancreatic Cancer UK, The British Heart Foundation and The British Lung Foundation were the chosen charities.

Here is a selection of pictures taken on the night but you can read the full report and view more pictures in next week's Chronicle which is out on Tuesday.

