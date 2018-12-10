WHISKEY BOTTLE WINNER ANNOUNCED

Congratulations to Eileen Kennedy who is the latest winner of our Whiskey bottle giveaway.

Eileen has landed a bottle of Jameson Caskmates IPA just in time for Christmas. An exciting new addition to the Irish Distillers’ portfolio, it has quickly gained a following about not only whiskey lovers but lovers of craft beers.

Merging two of the growing trends in drink, this offering combines the very best of both worlds, all presented in a beautiful green presentation box and bottle.

One for anyone’s collection, or a special Christmas present?