Swatragh ease past 'Screen to claim Intermediate title

Swatragh defeated Ballinascreen to lift the Derry Intermediate Hurling Championshiup at the weekend.
WHILE Slaughtneil were garnering all the headlines for their eigth in a row success in the senior hurling championship, close neighbours Swatragh enjoyed celebrations of their own at the weekend.
The Davitts defeated Ballinascreen 2-13 to 2-09 at Celtic Park on Saturday to claim a second intermediate title in three years.
Paul Cleary led the way for the victors, scoring 1-5, in a fine individual performance.
Lavey, meanwhile, overcame the disappointing challenge of Banagher to win the Junior title on a score of 2-13 to 0-15.
Reports from both matches, plus, of course, the senior final which saw Slaughtneil get the better of Kevin Lynch's, in Tuesday's Chronicle.