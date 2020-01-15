Possible movement on Casement Park

THE chairman of the Casement Park Project Board says he will continue 'to work closely' with the Department for Infrastructure to deliver an iconic stadium for 'Gaels throughout Ulster.'

Tom Daly's comments follow a visit to Casement Park by the Communities and Finance Minister on Wednesday.

Commenting on ‘New Decade New Approach’ and the attendance of the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy, Tom Daly said:

"Ulster GAA, the Casement Park Project Board and our members throughout Ulster warmly welcome the commitment provided within ‘New Decade New Approach’ to see the completion of the Regional Stadia Programme and the GAA’s new provincial stadium in West Belfast.

"It is a reflection of their commitment to the project and to the sporting and economic benefits that a new Casement Park will provide that the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, and the Minister of Finance, Conor Murphy, visited the site within their first few days in office.

"We will continue to work closely with the Department for Infrastructure to conclude the planning assessment, as we look forward to delivering an iconic stadium for Gaels throughout Ulster," he added.

Casement Park, in the west of the city, is the spiritual home of Antrim GAA but has lain derelict in recent years.

Initial proposals for the redevelopment of the stadium collapsed in 2014 under a legal challenge brought by a group of local residents.

A fresh planning application was submitted in February 2018 and is awaiting a decision from the Department for Infrastructure.