Late Boyd goal seals Loreto win

Loreto College captain Joe Dillon receives the Danske Bank Ulster Schools Loch an Iuir Shield.

A GOAL from Leon Boyd with just two minutes remaining sealed a dramatic victory for Loreto College Coleraine in the Danske Bank Loch an Iuir final.

Opponents St. Paul's Bessbrook led by a point with time almost up but Boyd's screamer from 20 metres sealed a memorable win for the boys from the banks of the Bann.

The final score - 4-9 to 3-11 - reflects the tight nature of this final at Woodlands, one in which the result was in doubt right to the very end.

