Eoghan Rua look to future

EOGHAN Rua Coleraine GAC will hold a Gala Dinner early in the New Year to help raise finances for a second pitch at their base just outside Portstewart.

The ambitious club is facing increasing demands on its present facilities due to an ever increasing number of teams across various codes.

Eoghan Rua currently fields senior teams in gaelic football, ladies football, hurling and camogie as well as a burgeoning number of underage teams.

The fundraising dinner, scheduled for Ballymena's Tullyglass House Hotel on March 7, will feature a number of guest speakers including Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, former Tyrone All Star Peter Canavan, captain of the Ireland Women's Hockey team, Katie Mullan, and captain of the club's 2010 Derry senior football championship winning team, Richard Carey.

Before then, an information evening will be held in Portstewart's Cromore Halt this Friday evening at7.30pm.

"This will be an evening for club members, sponsors and anyone in the community interested to hear of the club's plans going forward," explained a club spokesperson.

"We are in the process of securing planning permission for a second pitch beside the clubhouse due to the demand of having so many teams across four codes.

"The dinner in March will help raise funds for this project and promises to be a great evening with some high profile speakers," the spokesperson added.

The club is progressing well on the field, too, with the senior hurling team due to contest the Ulster Junior Hurling Championship final this weekend.

The Roes face Down champions Newry Shamrock's at the Dub in Belfast on Saturday as they bid to win a second title in three years.

Coleraine go into the final as strong favourites given that they retain many of the team which won the title previously and by virtue of their comfortable passage into the decider.

Their opponents, meanwhile, have overcome two strongly fancied teams to reach the final.

Those fighting qualities mark them out as a team to be respected but Eoghan Rua, backboned by six McGoldrick brothers and ably supported by some fine hurlers, are expected to claim a second Ulster hurling title in three years.

* Report and pics in next week's Chronicle.