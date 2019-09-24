Down to last four in Derry SFC

IT'S getting down to the business side of things in the respective Derry football championships.

The O'Neill's Senior Football Championship semi-finals will see Slaugtneil taking on near neighbours Glen while surprise packets Banagher take on Magherafelt.

Meanwhile, the two fancied teams have been kept apart in the semi-finals of the McFeely Group Intermediate Championship.

Claudy will meet Drumsurn with Foreglen up against Castledawson in the other.

Attention turns to the small ball game this weekend with three hurling finals downfor decision at Owenbeg.

