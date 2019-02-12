Heartbreak for Ruari Ogs

CUSHENDALL Ruari Ogs are left to reflect on what might have been after coming up agonisingly short in the weekend's All Ireland Club Hurling Championship semi-final.

The Antrim and Ulster champions staged a dramatic second comeback against Galway kingpins St. Thomas' in a gripping encounter at Parnell Park but it just wasn't enough.

An injury-time point from corner-back David Sherry broke Cushendall hearts and booked the Connaght club a place in the St. Patrick's Day final against Leinster champions Ballyhale Shamrocks.

It was hard luck on Eoin Gillan's men who recovered from a seven point half-time deficit to draw level with their opponents as the clock tickeddown.

But that cruellest of points robbed the 'Dall of a deserved second crack.

They will now go away and lick their wounds before defending their Antrim and Ulster titles later this summer.

