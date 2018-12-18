Ulster title for St. Connor's

THE school has hardly been in existence but already it is making its mark on the world of colleges GAA.

St. Connor's - formed following the amalgamation of St. Paul's Kilrea and St. Mary's Clady - annexed the Danske Bank Gerry Brown Cup at the first time of asking.

The Derry school produced a powerful performance to defeat opponents Mag Ene School, Bundoran, in a thriller at Celtic Park.

Sedgae Melaugh was the star of the show for the winners, scoring 3-1, and he was ably supported by Oisin Casey who notched 2-2.

