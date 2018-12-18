Ulster title for St. Connor's

'Christmas card in Irish ‘a step too far’
The victorious St. Connor's College squad.
THE school has hardly been in existence but already it is making its mark on the world of colleges GAA.
St. Connor's - formed following the amalgamation of St. Paul's Kilrea and St. Mary's Clady - annexed the Danske Bank Gerry Brown Cup at the first time of asking.
The Derry school produced a powerful performance to defeat opponents Mag Ene School, Bundoran, in a thriller at Celtic Park.
Sedgae Melaugh was the star of the show for the winners, scoring 3-1, and he was ably supported by Oisin Casey who notched 2-2.
For all the details, see this week's Chronicle Sport.