3 °CTue, 04

Impressive Dunloy advance to semi final

Email:

aaron.oneil@thechronicle.uk.com

Under 21 Football Championship

Dunloy ........................ 3-14

St. Gall’s ....................... 0-13

AFTER a group campaign filled with all sorts of problems Dunloy came good in this quarter final game at Woodlands against fancied St Galls.

Holding all the aces they came through with flying colours in recording an easy ten point success.

Leading 1-8 to 0-6 at the break a couple of second half goals did the trick. Deaghlain Smith scored their second shortly after the restart and the raced to what looked an invincible 2-11 to 0-7 advantage.

A late rally from the Milltown side saw they score five unanswered points to get themselves back with a shout but a late Keelan Molloy goal put the icing on the cake and a semi final spot.

* For the full report, see this week's paper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354