Championship glory for Dunloy footballers

BEATEN in last season’s B Championship, Dunloy brushed aside the St Gall’s challenge at Ahoghill to win the Minor Championship crown by a convincing nine-point margin.

This was their second title in three years and they won it in style.

Dunloy put in a hugely impressive and polished performance, dominating from start to finish apart from a ten minute period at the start of the second half when St Gall’s got back into it but again faded in the final stages.

The Cuchullains goal came at the perfect time, three minutes in when man of the match Callum Scullion made no mistake. They built on this great start and raced to a ten point lead at the break, 1-11 to 0-4.

St Gall’s started the second half brightly and with more urgency.

Early scores and intense pressure kept Dunloy under the cosh, but the Cuchullains were more resourceful when they needed to be.

Their ability to play the ball out of defence, make use of the spaces and with a clinical ruthlessness they began to tear the Belfast side apart.