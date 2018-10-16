12 °CWed, 17

Too easy for Loughgiel camogs

Email:

jason.craig@thechronicle.uk.com

THE speed and team-work of Loughgiel Shamrocks swept the club through to a second provincial final this coming weekend.

Their first team are already lined up to take on Slaughtneil in the senior club decider on Sunday, but their reserve side were totally dominant in Derrylaughan and are through to another final, against Crosserlough on Saturday.

The home side departed the championship at this stage last year, narrowly to eventual champions Crosserlough, but Derrylaughan were fire-fighting from early in this game with Loughgiel spraying ball around and stretching their defence.

Emer Donnelly and Bronagh Carney worked hard to stem the tide but as the game wore on it was been played more in their half of the pitch.

