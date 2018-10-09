Mullan and Elliott goals do the trick

AFTER all the disappointment of the past seven days, the Dunloy Minor footballers brought some joy to the club.

Defeat in the Senior Hurling Championship was hard to swallow as was the semi-final defeat in the Intermediate Football Championship.

Goals in each half from Rory Mullan and Seaan Elliott saw off the challenge of Belfast side St Brigid’s to set up a final shoot out against St Galls.

Rory Brolly top scored for the Musgrave Park men – finishing the match with 0-7 to his name out of his sides 0-11 in another excellent performance for his side, but Dunloy’s knack of creating and taking goal chances once again proved to be decisive.

Mullan and Elliott’s strikes came at opportune times for the Cuchullains and ensured St Brigid’s were always chasing the game.