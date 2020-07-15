Portstewart FC holds AGM

Portstewart FC holds AGM

Portstewart enjoyed a good season last year.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

MEMBERS of Portstewart Football Club are reminded that the club will hold its annual general meeting at 7pm on Wednesday July 22.

All life members are cordially invited to attend the meeting which will be held in Portstewart Football Club.

"Please contact a committee member or email Portstewartfc@live.co.uk to confirm your attendance," said a spokesperson.

"The meeting will be held in accordance with covid19 procedures."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354