Winners announced in Bet McLean.com League Cup competition

Coleraine and Crusaders meet at the National Stadium on Saturday evening.

MANY thanks to everyone who took the time to enter The Chronicle facebook competition to win tickets for Saturday's Bet McLean.com League Cup final.

The lucky winners, who simply like and shared our post, are Samantha Maxwell, Davy Caldwell and Ian Lowe.

Well done to them and commiserations to those that missed out on this occasion.

Thanks also to competition sponsors, Bet McLean, for their generosity in giving us ten pairs of tickets which we have handed out over the past two weeks.

A pair of tickets for each of our winners is available for collection now at The Chronicle office which is located at 2, Lodge Road, Coleraine, next to Boyd & Logue Dentists.

All that remains is for us to wish Oran Kearney and his team the best of luck as they attempt to land the first senior trophy of the season.

Keep up to date with the latest news from inside the camp and, of course, all of Saturday's action via The Chronicle's socia media channels.

