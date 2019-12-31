Seahawks flying high after cup win

PORTSTEWART manager Johnny Law hopes the club's Craig Memorial North West Cup win can help inspire the players to the ultimate aim this season - promotion.

A single Mark Edgar goal was enough to defeat Moyola Park over the Christmas holidays and secure the north coast club a first Craig Memorial success in 11 years.

The win in front of a big crowd at Fortwilliam Park continues the club's good recent form which has seen them take over at the top of the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League.

And ambitious Law, a former Reserves manager at Danske Bank Premiership club Coleraine, wants the festive victory to be the catalyst for further success.

"Hopefully this can act as a springboard for the rest of the season now," said Law.

"We have to use this to drive us on."

