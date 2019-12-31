Seahawks flying high after cup win

Portstewart's management team celebrate their Craig Memorial North West Cup win.
PORTSTEWART manager Johnny Law hopes the club's Craig Memorial North West Cup win can help inspire the players to the ultimate aim this season - promotion.
A single Mark Edgar goal was enough to defeat Moyola Park over the Christmas holidays and secure the north coast club a first Craig Memorial success in 11 years.
The win in front of a big crowd at Fortwilliam Park continues the club's good recent form which has seen them take over at the top of the Bluefin Sport Premier Intermediate League.
And ambitious Law, a former Reserves manager at Danske Bank Premiership club Coleraine, wants the festive victory to be the catalyst for further success.
"Hopefully this can act as a springboard for the rest of the season now," said Law.
"We have to use this to drive us on."
