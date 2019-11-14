Home Improvements

COLERAINE FC are hosting an event at the Social Club on Friday night, with the aim of giving more clarity on regeneration plans on the Ballycastle Road.

The Club are inviting supporters to attend an update on plans to regenerate the pitch, grandstands and surrounding areas at The Showgrounds at the Social Club on Friday 15th November at 7:30pm.

This is a follow-up to the Showgrounds Redevelopment Information Evening that was held two weeks ago and reported in The Chronicle.

As previously communicated with supporters, the Club have plans to install a 4G surface on the main pitch for the start of next season, as well as other stadium improvements later on down the line.

The event will give fans an overview of what the Club is trying to achieve, how they plan to fundraise, as well as commencing means to contribute to the fund.

A full re-cap of the meeting will be in next week's edition of The Chronicle.