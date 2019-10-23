Coleraine lay down a marker

COLERAINE completed a double of wins over Crusaders this season with a deserved 2-0 victory at Seaview at the weekend.

Ben Doherty underlined his growing importance to the team with two goals, both penalties, one in each half.

In terms of spectacle it wasn't the greatest game you'll ever see but that will matter little to players and management as it's all about points at this stage of the season.

The visitors displayed a different side to their game in north Belfast, digging in and matching the noted physicality of their opponents, before taking their opportunities when they came.

And in Eoin Bradley they had a frontman who led the line superbly.

The big Kilrea man came in for special attention from the Crues' defenders but they needn't have bothered: 'Skinner' relishes a battle and so it proved on the Shore Road as he saw them all off - Chris Hegarty, Colin Coates and Kyle Owens.

Kicked from pillar to post, the former Derry GAA star showed remarkable restraint to enjoy the last laugh as he and his team-mates returned down the M2 with all three points.

No wonder manager Oran Kearney was pleased.

"To come to Seaview and get a result you know that you need to be at your best and get a big performance all round," he said.

"It takes everybody to come and get the performance and we are delighted with the three points."

The big games continue for Coleraine with Linfield the visitors to the Showgrounds this Saturday afternoon.

The Blues enjoyed a 7-0 win over Warrenpoint Town on Tuesday night and are closing in fast on Coleraine and Crusaders at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership.

For a full report from Saturday's win at Crusaders and all the reaction, see this week's Chronicle, in shops now.