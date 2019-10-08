Dalriada footballers named in NI U-18 squad

Dalriada footballers named in NI U-18 squad

Dalriada football, going from strength to strength.

By Damian Mullan

Reporter:

By Damian Mullan

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

THESE are exciting times for football at Dalriada School in Ballymoney.

The school's Under-16 team are through to the next round of the NI Schoolboys Football Cup after defeating Campbell College.

Meanwhile, three of the school's promising players have been asked to trial for the NI Under-18 squad.

The trio - Stewart Wallace, Billy Dougan and Lewis Nevin - will compete with the best young footballers in the province for a place in the Under-18 squad.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymoney Chronicle

3 High Street, Ballymoney

BT53 6AH

Tel: 028 2766 2354