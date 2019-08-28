Bannsiders add a trio of players ahead of Glenavon clash

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney has had a busy week so far as he added no less than three players to his Coleraine squad today.

A matter of hours after his side booked their place in the third round of the BetMcLean.com League Cup, Kearney announced that he would be adding a trio of players to his panel.

The lengthy transfer saga surrounding Aaron Jarvis has finally been resolved as the 22-year old signed a three-year deal at The Showgrounds earlier today. Jarvis is joined by goalkeeper, and former Institute teammate, Martin Gallagher at the Ballycastle Road. Gallagher joins the Bannsiders on a two-year contract and will be a welcomed addition to the squad, providing another option between the sticks.

Kearney has also recruited Annagh United striker Nedas Maciulaitis after he impressed in last night's game, which the Bannsiders ran out 4-0 victors. Maciulaitis has previously enjoyed spells at Portdaown and Dundalk and has represented Northern Ireland at U17 level.

The Stripes have been down on numbers in recent fixtures but Kearney insists that he is happy with his transfer business so far and all three players are expected to be involved in Friday night's clash against Glenavon at Mourneview Park.

Speaking to Chronicle Sport, Kearney said: “I'm delighted with the business because a lot of work has gone in over the last month to get the deals over the line.

“With me coming back into the league late I felt we were about six weeks behind in terms of business so it was important that we identified quality players to add to the squad.

“Martin Gallagher is a player that has a vast amount of experience and he will add some competition for Chris (Johns),” Kearney admitted.

“Michael Doherty has been an excellent servant to the club but he will work more in a coaching role now which is great.

“Aaron Jarvis is a player who has been on our radar for some time now and that is why I set my stall out early to try and sign him,” admitted the Coleraine boss.

“He has that hunger and work-rate that we desire and I am really excited to get working with him because he is a really talented young player who will add even more energy to the squad.

“We fended off other clubs to bring Aaron to The Showgrounds, he is an exciting talent and fits in with our style of play.

“Nedas played against us in the cup last night and he was a player who had been mentioned to me in the past,” Kearney admitted.

“With Jamie (McGonigle) leaving I was on the lookout for an old-fashioned number nine who likes to get in behind and he stretched us at times last night which impressed me.

“Nedas is young, hungry and a player that wants to prove himself at the top level and I am very pleased to have all three players on board at the club.

*You can read all the reaction from Coleraine's latest acquisitions inside next week's Chronicle.