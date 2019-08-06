Bannsiders' boss 'itching to get started'

COLERAINE manager Oran Kearney admits he can’t wait to 3pm this Saturday as the Bannsiders get their Danske Bank Premiership campaign underway against Cliftonville.

The Stripes split their squad last weekend and recorded victories from both games against Glebe Rangers and Coagh United, but Kearney has now turned his sole attention to the fixture against Paddy McLaughlin’s side.

“It was a nice way to end pre-season by getting the two wins,” Kearney said.

“To be honest, I never read too much into games and results as it is about getting enough minutes into the players and making sure they are fit and raring to go.

“It is great to get pre-season over as I’m itching to get started next weekend.”