La Liga to meet Premier League in final

The matches have been played, games have been won and lost, but now we know who will play in tomorrow night's finals at this year's SuperCup NI tournament.

After another action packed day full of drama, the Chronicle will gave a lowdown on results and tomorrow's fixtures throughout the three sections.

MINOR SECTION

It will be no surprise to read that Dungannon United Youth have booked their spot in tomorrow's SuperCup NI final, but they were made to work for it as they edged out Ballymena United on spot kicks. The County Tyrone side will face Glentoran in tomorrow's final at The Showgrounds after they beat Finn Harps by one goal to nil.

There is a chance for some local success as Coleraine booked their passage into the final of the Bowl section after a 4-0 win against Larne. The Bannsiders will now lock horns against Portadown following their 5-3 victory against Warrenpoint Town.

The Globe final tomorrow morning will be a competitive affair as Beijing BFA will hope to record a success against Greenisland at Anderson Park, Coleraine.

Full Results:

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals



Dungannon United 1 v 1 Ballymena United (Dungannon United win 9-8 on Pens)

Finn Harps 0 v 1 Glentoran



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals



Beijing BFA 1 v 0 Global Premier Soccer

Linfield 1 v 3 Greenisland



STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals



Bertie Peacock Youths 1 v 7 Ballinamallard United

Glenavon 1 v 0 Ballyclare Colts



STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals



Portadown 5 v 3 Warrenpoint Town

Coleraine FC 4 v 0 Larne FC

Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:

STATSports SCNI CUP Final



12:00 - Dungannon United v Glentoran - Showgrounds, Coleraine



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final



11:00 - Beijing BFA v Greenisland - Anderson Park, Coleraine



STATSports SCNI VASE Final



11:00 - Ballinamallard v Glenavon - Parker Avenue, Portrush



STATSports SCNI BOWL Final



11:00 - Portadown v Coleraine FC - Castlerock



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00 - Ballymena United v Finn Harps - University 1



STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00 - Global Premier Soccer v Linfield - University 2



STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off



12:15 - Bertie Peacock Youths v Ballyclare Colts - University 1



STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off



12:15 - Warrenpoint Town v Larne FC - University 2

JUNIOR SECTION

Rangers held their nerve to defeat County Tyrone on penalties and reach the final of the SuperCup NI tournament tomorrow evening. The Gers will face Charlton Athletic who continue to impress as the Addicks won 3-2 against Pumas Unam in the other semi-final.

The Globe semi-final will see County Antrim face Dundalk SL as the County boys eased to a 3-0 win over Arsenal. Manchester United will face County Down in the Bowl final.

Full Results:

STATSports SCNI Cup Semi Finals



Charlton Athletic 3 v 2 Pumas Unam

Rangers 0 v 0 Co Tyrone (Rangers win 5-4 on pens)



STATSports SCNI Globe Semi Finals



Co Antrim 3 v 0 Arsenal

Co L'derry 1 v 2 Dundalk SL



STATSports SCNI Vase Semi Finals



Dundee United 3 v 1 Plymouth Argyle

Leeds United 0 v 7 O'Higgins



STATSports SCNI Bowl Semi Finals



Cherry Orchard 0 v 1 Manchester United

Global Premier Soccer 2 v 2 Co Down (Co. Down win 5-3 on pens)



STATSports SCNI Salver League 1st Games



Wallsend Boys Club 6 v 0 Co Fermanagh

Colina 2 v 6 Bracknell Town

Strikers 4 v 0 Co Armagh

Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:

STATSports SCNI CUP Final



6:00 - Charlton Athletic v Rangers - Showgrounds, Ballymena



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00 - Pumas Unam v Co Tyrone - The Warren, Portstewart



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final



11:00 - Co Antrim v Dundalk SL - Riada Stad., Ballymoney



STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00 - Arsenal v Co L'derry - Riada 2, Ballymoney



STATSports SCNI VASE Final



11:00 - Dundee United v O'Higgins - Scroggy Road, Limavady



STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00

Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United

Ahoghill



STATSports SCNI BOWL Final



11:00 - Manchester United v Co Down - Clough



STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off



11:00 - Cherry Orchard v Global Premier Soccer - Broughshane



STATSports SCNI Salver League 2nd Games



12:30 - Co Armagh v Co Fermanagh - Anderson Park, Coleraine

12:30 - Strikers v Bracknell Town - Castlerock

12:30 - Wallsend Boys Club v Colina - Parker Avenue, Portrush

PREMIER SECTION

La Liga giants Valencia will be hoping to make their visit to the SuperCup NI tournament a memorable one as they face Newcastle United in tomorrow's final. The Spanish side triumphed over Right to Dream on penalties, with Newcastle ending County Antrim's hopes.

The Globe final will see NC Elite lock horns with Celtic who defeated County Tyrone on penalties.

Full Results:

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Valencia 1 v 1 Right to Dream (Valencia win 4-3 on Pens)

Newcastle United 3 v 0 Co Antrim



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals



Co Down 1 v 1 NC Elite (NC Elite win 7-6 on Pens)

Celtic 2 v 2 Co Tyrone (Celtic win 4-1 on pens)



STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals



Co Fermanagh 0 v 0 Riseisha (Riseisha win 4-1 on pens)

Hull City 1 v 4 Global Premier Soccer



STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals



Co Armagh 0 v 0 Co L'derry (Co L'derry win 5-4 on pens)

Deportes Iquique 1 v 3 FC Edmonton



STATSports SCNI SALVER Semi Finals



Strikers 1 v 0 Atlante

Chippenham Town 1 v 1 Vendee (Vendee win 8-7 on Pens)



Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:

STATSports SCNI CUP Final



8:00 - Valencia v Newcastle United - Showgrounds, Ballymena



STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off



3:00 - Right to Dream v Co Antrim - Riada Stadium, Ballymoney



STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final



3:00 - NC Elite v Celtic - Showgrounds, Coleraine



STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off



12:45 - Co Down v Co Tyrone - Scroggy Road, Limavady



STATSports SCNI VASE Final



3:00 - Riseisha v Global Premier Soccer - Scroggy Road, Limavady



STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off



2:00 -Co Fermanagh v Hull City - Riada 2, Ballymoney



STATSports SCNI BOWL Final



2:00 - Co L'derry v FC Edmonton - Broughshane



STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off



2:00 - Co Armagh v Deportes Iquique - Clough



STATSports SCNI SALVER Final



2:00 - Strikers v Vendee - Ahoghill



STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off



2:00 - Atlante v Chippenham Town - The Warren, Portstewart



