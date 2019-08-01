La Liga to meet Premier League in final

Newcastle United in action against County Antrim this evening. Picture by PressEye

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

sport@thechronicle.uk.com

The matches have been played, games have been won and lost, but now we know who will play in tomorrow night's finals at this year's SuperCup NI tournament.

After another action packed day full of drama, the Chronicle will gave a lowdown on results and tomorrow's fixtures throughout the three sections.

MINOR SECTION

It will be no surprise to read that Dungannon United Youth have booked their spot in tomorrow's SuperCup NI final, but they were made to work for it as they edged out Ballymena United on spot kicks. The County Tyrone side will face Glentoran in tomorrow's final at The Showgrounds after they beat Finn Harps by one goal to nil.

There is a chance for some local success as Coleraine booked their passage into the final of the Bowl section after a 4-0 win against Larne. The Bannsiders will now lock horns against Portadown following their 5-3 victory against Warrenpoint Town.

The Globe final tomorrow morning will be a competitive affair as Beijing BFA will hope to record a success against Greenisland at Anderson Park, Coleraine. 

Full Results:

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals
 
Dungannon United 1 v 1 Ballymena United (Dungannon United win 9-8 on Pens)
Finn Harps 0 v 1 Glentoran

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals
 
Beijing BFA 1 v 0 Global Premier Soccer
Linfield 1 v 3 Greenisland

STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals
 
Bertie Peacock Youths 1 v 7 Ballinamallard United
Glenavon 1 v 0 Ballyclare Colts

STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals
 
Portadown 5 v 3 Warrenpoint Town
Coleraine FC 4 v 0 Larne FC

Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:

STATSports SCNI CUP Final
 
12:00 - Dungannon United v Glentoran - Showgrounds, Coleraine
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
 
11:00 - Beijing BFA v Greenisland - Anderson Park, Coleraine
 
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
 
11:00 - Ballinamallard v Glenavon - Parker Avenue, Portrush
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
 
11:00 - Portadown v Coleraine FC - Castlerock 
 
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00 - Ballymena United v Finn Harps - University 1
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00 - Global Premier Soccer v Linfield - University 2
 
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
12:15 - Bertie Peacock Youths v Ballyclare Colts - University 1
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
 
12:15 - Warrenpoint Town v Larne FC - University 2

JUNIOR SECTION

Rangers held their nerve to defeat County Tyrone on penalties and reach the final of the SuperCup NI tournament tomorrow evening. The Gers will face Charlton Athletic who continue to impress as the Addicks won 3-2 against Pumas Unam in the other semi-final.

The Globe semi-final will see County Antrim face Dundalk SL as the County boys eased to a 3-0 win over Arsenal. Manchester United will face County Down in the Bowl final.

Full Results:

STATSports SCNI Cup Semi Finals

Charlton Athletic 3 v 2 Pumas Unam
Rangers 0 v 0 Co Tyrone (Rangers win 5-4 on pens)
 
STATSports SCNI Globe Semi Finals
 
Co Antrim 3 v 0 Arsenal
Co L'derry 1 v 2 Dundalk SL

STATSports SCNI Vase Semi Finals

Dundee United 3 v 1 Plymouth Argyle
Leeds United 0 v 7 O'Higgins

STATSports SCNI Bowl Semi Finals

Cherry Orchard 0 v 1 Manchester United
Global Premier Soccer 2 v 2 Co Down (Co. Down win 5-3 on pens)
 
STATSports SCNI Salver League 1st Games

Wallsend Boys Club 6 v 0 Co Fermanagh
Colina 2 v 6 Bracknell Town
Strikers 4 v 0 Co Armagh

Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:

STATSports SCNI CUP Final

6:00 - Charlton Athletic v Rangers - Showgrounds, Ballymena
 
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00 - Pumas Unam v Co Tyrone - The Warren, Portstewart
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
 
11:00 - Co Antrim v Dundalk SL - Riada Stad., Ballymoney
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00 - Arsenal v Co L'derry - Riada 2, Ballymoney 
 
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
 
11:00 - Dundee United v O'Higgins - Scroggy Road, Limavady
 
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00
Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United
Ahoghill
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
 
11:00 - Manchester United v Co Down - Clough
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
 
11:00 - Cherry Orchard v Global Premier Soccer - Broughshane
 
STATSports SCNI Salver League 2nd Games
 
12:30 - Co Armagh v Co Fermanagh - Anderson Park, Coleraine
12:30 - Strikers v Bracknell Town - Castlerock
12:30 - Wallsend Boys Club v Colina - Parker Avenue, Portrush

PREMIER SECTION

La Liga giants Valencia will be hoping to make their visit to the SuperCup NI tournament a memorable one as they face Newcastle United in tomorrow's final. The Spanish side triumphed over Right to Dream on penalties, with Newcastle ending County Antrim's hopes.

The Globe final will see NC Elite lock horns with Celtic who defeated County Tyrone on penalties.

Full Results:

STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals

Valencia 1 v 1 Right to Dream (Valencia win 4-3 on Pens)
Newcastle United 3 v 0 Co Antrim

STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals

Co Down 1 v 1 NC Elite (NC Elite win 7-6 on Pens)
Celtic 2 v 2 Co Tyrone (Celtic win 4-1 on pens)

STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals

Co Fermanagh 0 v 0 Riseisha (Riseisha win 4-1 on pens)
Hull City 1 v 4 Global Premier Soccer

STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals

Co Armagh 0 v 0 Co L'derry (Co L'derry win 5-4 on pens)
Deportes Iquique 1 v 3 FC Edmonton

STATSports SCNI SALVER Semi Finals

Strikers 1 v 0 Atlante
Chippenham Town 1 v 1 Vendee (Vendee win 8-7 on Pens)

Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:

STATSports SCNI CUP Final
 
8:00 - Valencia v Newcastle United - Showgrounds, Ballymena
 
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
 
3:00 - Right to Dream v Co Antrim - Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
 
3:00 - NC Elite v Celtic - Showgrounds, Coleraine
 
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
12:45 - Co Down v Co Tyrone - Scroggy Road, Limavady
 
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
 
3:00 - Riseisha v Global Premier Soccer - Scroggy Road, Limavady
 
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
 
2:00 -Co Fermanagh v Hull City - Riada 2, Ballymoney
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
 
2:00 - Co L'derry v FC Edmonton - Broughshane
 
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
 
2:00 - Co Armagh v Deportes Iquique - Clough
 
STATSports SCNI SALVER Final
 
2:00 - Strikers v Vendee - Ahoghill
 
STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off 
 
2:00 - Atlante v Chippenham Town - The Warren, Portstewart

