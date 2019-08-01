La Liga to meet Premier League in final
Newcastle United in action against County Antrim this evening. Picture by PressEye
The matches have been played, games have been won and lost, but now we know who will play in tomorrow night's finals at this year's SuperCup NI tournament.
After another action packed day full of drama, the Chronicle will gave a lowdown on results and tomorrow's fixtures throughout the three sections.
MINOR SECTION
It will be no surprise to read that Dungannon United Youth have booked their spot in tomorrow's SuperCup NI final, but they were made to work for it as they edged out Ballymena United on spot kicks. The County Tyrone side will face Glentoran in tomorrow's final at The Showgrounds after they beat Finn Harps by one goal to nil.
There is a chance for some local success as Coleraine booked their passage into the final of the Bowl section after a 4-0 win against Larne. The Bannsiders will now lock horns against Portadown following their 5-3 victory against Warrenpoint Town.
The Globe final tomorrow morning will be a competitive affair as Beijing BFA will hope to record a success against Greenisland at Anderson Park, Coleraine.
Full Results:
STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals
Dungannon United 1 v 1 Ballymena United (Dungannon United win 9-8 on Pens)
Finn Harps 0 v 1 Glentoran
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals
Beijing BFA 1 v 0 Global Premier Soccer
Linfield 1 v 3 Greenisland
STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals
Bertie Peacock Youths 1 v 7 Ballinamallard United
Glenavon 1 v 0 Ballyclare Colts
STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals
Portadown 5 v 3 Warrenpoint Town
Coleraine FC 4 v 0 Larne FC
Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
12:00 - Dungannon United v Glentoran - Showgrounds, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
11:00 - Beijing BFA v Greenisland - Anderson Park, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
11:00 - Ballinamallard v Glenavon - Parker Avenue, Portrush
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
11:00 - Portadown v Coleraine FC - Castlerock
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 - Ballymena United v Finn Harps - University 1
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 - Global Premier Soccer v Linfield - University 2
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
12:15 - Bertie Peacock Youths v Ballyclare Colts - University 1
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
12:15 - Warrenpoint Town v Larne FC - University 2
JUNIOR SECTION
Rangers held their nerve to defeat County Tyrone on penalties and reach the final of the SuperCup NI tournament tomorrow evening. The Gers will face Charlton Athletic who continue to impress as the Addicks won 3-2 against Pumas Unam in the other semi-final.
The Globe semi-final will see County Antrim face Dundalk SL as the County boys eased to a 3-0 win over Arsenal. Manchester United will face County Down in the Bowl final.
Full Results:
STATSports SCNI Cup Semi Finals
Charlton Athletic 3 v 2 Pumas Unam
Rangers 0 v 0 Co Tyrone (Rangers win 5-4 on pens)
STATSports SCNI Globe Semi Finals
Co Antrim 3 v 0 Arsenal
Co L'derry 1 v 2 Dundalk SL
STATSports SCNI Vase Semi Finals
Dundee United 3 v 1 Plymouth Argyle
Leeds United 0 v 7 O'Higgins
STATSports SCNI Bowl Semi Finals
Cherry Orchard 0 v 1 Manchester United
Global Premier Soccer 2 v 2 Co Down (Co. Down win 5-3 on pens)
STATSports SCNI Salver League 1st Games
Wallsend Boys Club 6 v 0 Co Fermanagh
Colina 2 v 6 Bracknell Town
Strikers 4 v 0 Co Armagh
Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
6:00 - Charlton Athletic v Rangers - Showgrounds, Ballymena
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 - Pumas Unam v Co Tyrone - The Warren, Portstewart
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
11:00 - Co Antrim v Dundalk SL - Riada Stad., Ballymoney
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 - Arsenal v Co L'derry - Riada 2, Ballymoney
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
11:00 - Dundee United v O'Higgins - Scroggy Road, Limavady
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00
Plymouth Argyle v Leeds United
Ahoghill
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
11:00 - Manchester United v Co Down - Clough
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
11:00 - Cherry Orchard v Global Premier Soccer - Broughshane
STATSports SCNI Salver League 2nd Games
12:30 - Co Armagh v Co Fermanagh - Anderson Park, Coleraine
12:30 - Strikers v Bracknell Town - Castlerock
12:30 - Wallsend Boys Club v Colina - Parker Avenue, Portrush
PREMIER SECTION
La Liga giants Valencia will be hoping to make their visit to the SuperCup NI tournament a memorable one as they face Newcastle United in tomorrow's final. The Spanish side triumphed over Right to Dream on penalties, with Newcastle ending County Antrim's hopes.
The Globe final will see NC Elite lock horns with Celtic who defeated County Tyrone on penalties.
Full Results:
STATSports SCNI CUP Semi Finals
Valencia 1 v 1 Right to Dream (Valencia win 4-3 on Pens)
Newcastle United 3 v 0 Co Antrim
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Semi Finals
Co Down 1 v 1 NC Elite (NC Elite win 7-6 on Pens)
Celtic 2 v 2 Co Tyrone (Celtic win 4-1 on pens)
STATSports SCNI VASE Semi Finals
Co Fermanagh 0 v 0 Riseisha (Riseisha win 4-1 on pens)
Hull City 1 v 4 Global Premier Soccer
STATSports SCNI BOWL Semi Finals
Co Armagh 0 v 0 Co L'derry (Co L'derry win 5-4 on pens)
Deportes Iquique 1 v 3 FC Edmonton
STATSports SCNI SALVER Semi Finals
Strikers 1 v 0 Atlante
Chippenham Town 1 v 1 Vendee (Vendee win 8-7 on Pens)
Tomorrow's Fixtures & Venues:
STATSports SCNI CUP Final
8:00 - Valencia v Newcastle United - Showgrounds, Ballymena
STATSports SCNI CUP 3rd/4th Play Off
3:00 - Right to Dream v Co Antrim - Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
STATSports SCNI GLOBE Final
3:00 - NC Elite v Celtic - Showgrounds, Coleraine
STATSports SCNI GLOBE 3rd/4th Play Off
12:45 - Co Down v Co Tyrone - Scroggy Road, Limavady
STATSports SCNI VASE Final
3:00 - Riseisha v Global Premier Soccer - Scroggy Road, Limavady
STATSports SCNI VASE 3rd/4th Play Off
2:00 -Co Fermanagh v Hull City - Riada 2, Ballymoney
STATSports SCNI BOWL Final
2:00 - Co L'derry v FC Edmonton - Broughshane
STATSports SCNI BOWL 3rd/4th Play Off
2:00 - Co Armagh v Deportes Iquique - Clough
STATSports SCNI SALVER Final
2:00 - Strikers v Vendee - Ahoghill
STATSports SCNI SALVER 3rd/4th Play Off
2:00 - Atlante v Chippenham Town - The Warren, Portstewart