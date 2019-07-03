Ballyrashane Cup final this Saturday

By Damian Mullan

THIS Saturday sees the climax of one of the area's longest running and most successful summer football tournaments - the Ballyrashane Cup.

Articlave will take on Dunseverick at the Coleraine Showgrounds (kick-off 2.15pm) after both came through their semi-finals on Tuesday against Heights and Dunaghy respectively.

Following the final, the presentation of trophies will take place in Ballyrashane's Coronation Club.

Meanwhile, the Coleraine Showgrounds will host the annual Albert McAuley five-a-sides this Friday evening.

Entry fee is £10 per team with all proceeds going towards charity.

The event starts at 6pm.

