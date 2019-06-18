Luke has the strength to succeed

Cold and soaked on Ballymoney Platform Two
Luke McKendry (left) and Chris Gregg.
COLERAINE teenager Luke McKendry is one of the lucky ones.
Not only has he the opportunity of forging a career as a professional footballer but he managed to avoid an end of season cull at his club Swansea City.
The Welsh Club, whose Academy Luke joined last year, released a large number of players at all levels at the close of last season and placed all staff under threat of redundancy.
Thankfully, the 17-year-old from Coleraine impressed enough in his first year with the club's Under-18s to secure his immediate future with The Swans and now he is aiming to build on those strong foundations.
"The next step for me is to try and get a game for the Under-23s which will be tough," admitted the former Loreto College pupil.
In an exclusive interview with The Chronicle, the son of current Coleraine FC chairman Colin McKendry describes life as a wannabe professional footballer.
He talks candidly about the challenges of moving from a part-time set-up in the Irish League to a full-time career with the English Championship outfit.
And he pays tribute to all those - including former Bannsiders' boss Oran Kearney and Coleraine strength and conditioning coach Chris Gregg - who have helped him along the way.
