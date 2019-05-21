Heights crowned NW Cup champions

AN inspired double substitition helped Heights come from behind to defeat Foyle Wanderers and win the Matt Morrison Memorial Junior North West Cup at Limavady Showgrounds on Friday evening.

The Coleraine side were trailing 1-0 when Emmett Dysart and Craig Pollock were sprung from the bench just after the hour mark.

And the pair wasted no time in making an impact - Dysart levelling within minutes of being introduced.

He then turned provider 15 minutes from the end when he slipped the ball through for his fellow sub' Pollock to fire home a dramatic winner in front of a good-sized crowd.

Foyle Wanderers mounted a late rally but the Heights defence held firm to clinch a memorable victory.

Pics and reports in Tuesday's Chronicle.