Doherty Cup up for grabs

CARNALRIDGE PS and Harpur's Hill PS will hope to get their name on the famous Doherty Cup when the pair meet in the Doherty Cup final this Wednesday evening.

The Portrush and Coleraine schools meet in a unique decider at the Coleraine Showgrounds, kick-off 6pm.

Carnalridge have never won the prestigious trophy before while you have to go back 34 years, to 1985, for the last time the Coleraine school lifted the cup.

Both have shown good form on the way to the decider, with Harpur's Hill going in to the game as slight favourites having come through the tougher half of the draw.

But whatever happens, as ever, the Doherty Cup final is a celebration of all that is good in schools and youth football, whichever school emerges on top.

For a full preview of the final, including interviews with the respective coaches and captains, see this week's Chronicle - out now!