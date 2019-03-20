SuperCup expands Under 13 section

FOLLOWING on from the success of last season's Minor section, SuperCupNI organisers are expanding the Under 13 competition to 16 teams.

Thirteen of Northern Ireland’s finest sides will battle it out with visiting teams to get their hands on the 2019 Minor crown.

Reigning champions Greenisland have returned to the north coast-based competition as they look to retain their title, while runners-up and local favourites Bertie Peacocks Youth will hope to go one better this year.

The 2018 competition was hailed as a huge success by organisers and a number of last year’s entrants have committed themselves once again.

Linfield FC, Coleraine, Glentoran, Portadown, Glenavon, Ballinamallard United and Dungannon United Youth have all confirmed their place at the competition.

There will also be debut appearances from recently promoted Larne FC, who will be sending their Under 13 side and they will be joined by neighbours Ballyclare Youth. Completing the list is NIFL Premier League duo Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United.

This year's STATSports SuperCupNI will kick off on Monday, July 29, with the traditional parade of teams and opening ceremony in Coleraine the night before.



Finals night at Ballymena Showgrounds is on Friday, August 2.